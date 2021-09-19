Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) versus Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Head to Head Survey

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$108.54 million ($10.87) -1.49 Novavax $475.60 million 37.20 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -32.67

Aligos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aligos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aligos Therapeutics and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aligos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Novavax -80.37% -150.88% -48.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aligos Therapeutics and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Novavax 0 2 4 0 2.67

Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 105.92%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $249.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.08%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Summary

Aligos Therapeutics beats Novavax on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB. The company is also developing ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide to decrease HBsAg levels; and ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-Ã agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. In addition, it is developing siRNA drug candidate, ALG-125755, as well as ALG-125097 and ALG-125819, demonstrated potent inhibition of HBsAg release from HBV-infected cells. The company has entered into license and collaboration agreements with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting SARS-CoV-2; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.