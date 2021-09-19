Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

ALGN stock opened at $719.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.44 and a 12-month high of $735.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $683.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.23.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

