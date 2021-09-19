Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will announce sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $6.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on ALK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.70.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $286,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock valued at $862,324 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,514. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $34.83 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.59.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

