Aion Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.08 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $94.96 million and approximately $17.08 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,849.25 or 0.99906895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00082318 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.32 or 0.00829585 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.00412071 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.01 or 0.00292337 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00066335 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,958,480 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

