Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agricultural Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ACGBY opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

