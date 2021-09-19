Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) to announce $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agiliti’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

AGTI traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.67. 569,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

