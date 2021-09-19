AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

