AGF Investments Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,247 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of B2Gold worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

