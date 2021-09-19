AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,775 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $1,688,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $65.28 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

