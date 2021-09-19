AGF Investments Inc. Buys 8,527 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.67. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $149.81 and a one year high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

