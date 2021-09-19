AGF Investments Inc. Buys 3,496 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $209.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

