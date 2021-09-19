Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.11 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report $183.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.22 million. Agenus posted sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,134.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $263.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.94 million to $349.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $99.27 million, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $143.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million.

Several brokerages have commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

In related news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Agenus by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Agenus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 325,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agenus by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Agenus by 26.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,885,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,574. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

