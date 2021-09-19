AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 6,000 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2,875.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,221,000 after buying an additional 140,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after buying an additional 76,635 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after buying an additional 154,013 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,340,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

