AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the August 15th total of 205,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACY traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $36.08. 16,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,714. AeroCentury has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 4.22.

In related news, CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 11,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $336,180.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan M. Wallach sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $50,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,791 shares of company stock valued at $601,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in AeroCentury during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroCentury during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroCentury during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroCentury Company Profile

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

