Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster Sells 8,548 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $466.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

