ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $22.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADTN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTN stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 118.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 45.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.