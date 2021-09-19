Adshares (ADS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.90 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $19.90 million and $124,537.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $1.28 or 0.00002709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00069467 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,592,707 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

