Adobe (ADBE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Adobe to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $654.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $637.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $552.08. Adobe has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adobe stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of Adobe worth $4,115,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. boosted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.62.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

