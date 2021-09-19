Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to post sales of $76.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $151.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6,303.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $84.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 million to $163.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.25 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $41.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

Several research analysts have commented on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADAP traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.40. 1,970,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,023. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $842.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

