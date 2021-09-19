Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 52.2% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

AELTF stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. Adacel Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

