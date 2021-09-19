Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 120,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Acurx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACXP opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.