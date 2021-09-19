abrdn plc Sells 1,758 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $22,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,855,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $213.51 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.