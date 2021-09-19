A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Danske

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. DNB Markets downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

