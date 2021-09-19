$971.65 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post sales of $971.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $977.70 million and the lowest is $964.25 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $957.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

SBH stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.62. Sally Beauty has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557,844 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth about $925,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth about $672,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth about $5,747,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

