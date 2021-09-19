$962.29 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report sales of $962.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $940.80 million and the highest is $978.14 million. Align Technology reported sales of $734.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 185.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Align Technology by 998.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded down $8.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $719.38. 834,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,378. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $297.44 and a 1 year high of $735.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $683.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $614.87.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

