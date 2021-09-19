$770.45 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report sales of $770.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $770.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $770.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $767.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.63.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.57. 3,027,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,180. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.48. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $94.66 and a 1 year high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

