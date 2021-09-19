$754.44 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post sales of $754.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $744.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $765.09 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $702.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

Shares of VRSK traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.10. 1,519,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.61. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total value of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,106. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

