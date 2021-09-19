7,521 Shares in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

