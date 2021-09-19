$70.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to announce sales of $70.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.34 billion and the lowest is $69.91 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $46.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $269.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.69 billion to $276.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $284.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $264.22 billion to $306.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $2,204,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $942,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.2% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,112,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,874,000 after buying an additional 685,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. 30,034,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,233,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

