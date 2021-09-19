$682.27 Million in Sales Expected for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to post $682.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $711.70 million and the lowest is $652.40 million. Viasat reported sales of $554.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. 1,994,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,979. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.19, a P/E/G ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

