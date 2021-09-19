6,571 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 55.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,243,000 after purchasing an additional 999,434 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 57.2% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,236,000 after purchasing an additional 886,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,896,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,281. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $39.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

