63,217 Shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Purchased by Tobam

Tobam acquired a new stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 158,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,185,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

TIGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TIGR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. 5,938,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,879,568. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.05.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

