$600.10 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to announce $600.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $601.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.00 million. Belden reported sales of $475.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of BDC traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.95. 707,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,301. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.47. Belden has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Belden by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Belden by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Belden by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

