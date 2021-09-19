$51.39 Million in Sales Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to post $51.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.28 million to $52.30 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $201.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.10 million to $204.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $285.40 million to $299.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter.

MAPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $91,421,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAPS traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.46. 2,662,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,396. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM Technology (MAPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.