$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.32 billion and the lowest is $4.30 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.35.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,747,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,027,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,510,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,627,000 after purchasing an additional 532,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $608.98. 2,014,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,099. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $300.70 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $609.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $611.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

