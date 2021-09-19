$4.23 EPS Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce earnings of $4.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.65 and the lowest is $3.93. Cummins posted earnings per share of $3.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $16.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $19.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.12 to $20.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Cummins by 27.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,775 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Cummins by 18.7% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Cummins by 321.4% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.69. 1,986,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,552. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

