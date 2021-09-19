3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

In other news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,719,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,172. The stock has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

