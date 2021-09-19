360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $21.01

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.01, but opened at $21.61. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $20.29, with a volume of 43,623 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CLSA dropped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. The firm had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.