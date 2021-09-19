3,192 Shares in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $48,482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $13,072,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $7,277,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,064 shares of company stock worth $26,096,233. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.03.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

