$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to post sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.47 billion and the highest is $3.73 billion. Ball reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLL. Truist began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,007,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1,030.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,442,000 after buying an additional 1,602,533 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after buying an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

