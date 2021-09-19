$267.55 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report $267.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $268.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NPO traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.87. 273,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,394. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average is $89.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

