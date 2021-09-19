$267.55 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report $267.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.10 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $268.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NPO traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.87. 273,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,394. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.18 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average is $89.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 9,510.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.