2,345 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.