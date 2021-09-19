$222.65 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce sales of $222.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $221.30 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $202.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $917.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $911.35 million to $923.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $993.35 million, with estimates ranging from $982.34 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE ACC traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,214. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 695.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,349,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,084,000 after purchasing an additional 257,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,117,000 after purchasing an additional 231,896 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

