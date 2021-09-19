$206.89 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will post sales of $206.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. The Macerich posted sales of $185.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year sales of $816.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $787.07 million to $839.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $862.50 million, with estimates ranging from $821.51 million to $908.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.12.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. 13,248,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,223,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in The Macerich by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Macerich by 37.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 39,539 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Macerich by 41.4% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,417,000 after buying an additional 2,061,996 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Macerich by 11.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

