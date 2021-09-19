18,850 Shares in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 640,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 856,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 109,454 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter worth about $2,801,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MBIO opened at $2.88 on Friday. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

