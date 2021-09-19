1,856 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $4,859,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $12,473,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $6,954,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $144.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $116.70 and a twelve month high of $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.52.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.