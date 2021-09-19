$180.71 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce $180.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.57 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $136.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $710.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $709.38 million to $712.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $884.60 million, with estimates ranging from $840.62 million to $928.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,959. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $937,043. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 331,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.