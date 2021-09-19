$165.83 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will post sales of $165.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.71 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $171.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $668.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.52 million to $677.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $668.64 million, with estimates ranging from $657.33 million to $679.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.15. 1,727,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,405. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

