14,427 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 231.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $128.70. 2,162,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

