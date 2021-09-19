$14.61 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will announce $14.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.45 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $10.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $59.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.22 million to $60.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $75.38 million, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $77.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $666,602.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,602.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $247,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,108 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,360. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $37,653,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 125,070 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,336,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPRX traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $71.50. 611,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,416. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 595.83 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

